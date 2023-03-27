CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $194.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $615.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.