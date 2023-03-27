BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $347.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

