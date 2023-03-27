BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.