AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

