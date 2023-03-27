Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $376.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.