FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $456.69 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

