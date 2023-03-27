CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,189 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.