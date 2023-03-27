Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,385,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

