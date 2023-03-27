Field & Main Bank Has $2.10 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.21.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

