Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $25.61 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

