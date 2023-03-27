Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $475.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

