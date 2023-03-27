LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 118,240 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,240 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

