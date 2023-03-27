Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

