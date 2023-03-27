American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $139.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

