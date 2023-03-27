Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 9,099 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 606.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.07 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

