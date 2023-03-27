Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $291.44 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.54.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

