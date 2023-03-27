Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 138 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

