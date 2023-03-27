Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 90,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

