American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

