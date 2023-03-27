American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $128.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

