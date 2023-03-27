SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 837.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VO opened at $201.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

