Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 196,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

