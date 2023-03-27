Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.