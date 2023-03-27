Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $558.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.17 and its 200 day moving average is $545.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

