Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 654 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.69 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

