Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.