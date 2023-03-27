Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 943 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Linde Stock Performance
LIN opened at $347.11 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.48 and a 200-day moving average of $317.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Linde Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Linde
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
- Dividends, Short-Term Pain, but Long-Term Gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.