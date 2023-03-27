Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTEB opened at $50.44 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

