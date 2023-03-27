Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

