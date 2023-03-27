Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 199 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.79 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

