Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $29.41 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

