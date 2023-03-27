Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

