SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 359 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

