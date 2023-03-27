American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

