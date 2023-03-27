Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Further Reading
