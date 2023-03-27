Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

