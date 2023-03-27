SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $215,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,045.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

