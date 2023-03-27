Tsfg LLC Sells 229 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 158,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $268.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

