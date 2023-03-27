Tsfg LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

