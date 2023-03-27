Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

