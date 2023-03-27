FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,011 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,562,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,564,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

