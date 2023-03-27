Northland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.