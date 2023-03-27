Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average is $179.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

