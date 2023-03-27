Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

