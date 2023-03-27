Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 774 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

