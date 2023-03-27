Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $205.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $533.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

