Tsfg LLC Sells 698 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $41.23 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.