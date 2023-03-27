Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 18,269 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

JPIB opened at $47.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

