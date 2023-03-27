iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Cut by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.03.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

