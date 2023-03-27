Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA opened at $351.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day moving average is $341.49. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

