GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

